The February 18 Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX is being taped tonight at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Below are live spoilers, courtesy of reader EJ Cambre:

* The face-off between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg opened the episode. This was basic trash talking between the two, not a long segment at all and no fighting. Goldberg came out to his longer entrance from his dressing room, with pyro and all

* Ricochet defeated Sheamus

* Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion

12:45pm ET Update: Stay tuned as these spoilers will be updated later with full results.

SmackDown is being taped due to the WWE crew traveling to Saudi Arabia next Friday for Elimination Chamber the next day.

