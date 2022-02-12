On this evening’s AEW Rampage FTW champion Ricky Starks announced that his team Taz comrade Powerhouse Hobbs will face-off against Dante Martin in a singles-match on next week’s Rampage, where the winner goes on to compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the promotion’s March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.

Martin has been feuding with Team Taz for almost two months, but Starks hints that this bout could be the blow-off. Stay tuned for more match announcements for next week’s Rampage.