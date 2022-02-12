On this evening’s AEW Rampage FTW champion Ricky Starks announced that his team Taz comrade Powerhouse Hobbs will face-off against Dante Martin in a singles-match on next week’s Rampage, where the winner goes on to compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the promotion’s March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.
Breaking news from #FTW Champion @starkmanjones regarding the situation between #TeamTaz's @TrueWillieHobbs and @Lucha_Angel1!
Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/FXnTJKg2NP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2022
Martin has been feuding with Team Taz for almost two months, but Starks hints that this bout could be the blow-off. Stay tuned for more match announcements for next week’s Rampage.