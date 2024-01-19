Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
SmackDown will feature the contract signing to make the fatal 4-way Undisputed WWE Universal Title match official at the Royal Rumble. There is also a KO Show segment and a title match.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight:
Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles contract signing
United States Champion Logan Paul appears on The KO Show
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. Legado World Order (Santos Escobar, Angel & Humberto)
Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)