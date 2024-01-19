As noted, Kazuchika Okada is set to depart from NJPW.

NJPW officially announced today that the former seven-time IWGP World Champion will conclude his tenure with the promotion once his contract expires on January 31st. According to Fightful select, the Rainmaker recently had a meeting with New Japan officials to discuss their future collaboration. By the end of the conversation, it became evident that Okada was prepared to wrap up his time with the company. While the announcement surprised some, it is described as an amicable departure, leaving the possibility open for Okada’s return in the future.

It is reiterated in the report that AEW was optimistic about acquiring Okada earlier this month, with some conversations already occurring. However, it is too early to determine his next destination. WWE sources, on the other hand, have not yet been informed of any talks between Okada and WWE, but they expect the possibility to be explored. As of the latest update, WWE is uncertain if Okada is inclined to make the move.

Notably, Okada has also reconciled with TNA over the past weekend, and reports suggest that the experience was positive for many within the company. While AEW has expressed definite interest, the situation is still in its early stages. It’s worth mentioning that Okada would need permission from NJPW to participate in the Royal Rumble, should that option be considered.