Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE will also tape next week’s SmackDown tonight from Detroit. It appears next week’s SmackDown taping will begin after tonight’s SmackDown goes off the air, but the start time indicates that tonight’s show may air on a slight delay.

A WWE promo for tonight’s SmackDown, seen below, is teasing another confrontation between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the show.

WWE has a few matches advertised for tonight as of this writing – Ricochet vs. Happy Baron Corbin, plus the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way to determine who faces Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night, with the winners advancing to Monday’s RAW to face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The WWE Events website currently has Reigns, McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan advertised for tonight. The arena also has The New Day advertised, plus RAW Superstars The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are advertised to face The Usos in the likely dark main event of the night.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Natalya and Sonya Deville, Xia Li and Shotzi, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Winners will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night to determine who faces Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on next week’s RAW

* Happy Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet

* Clash at The Castle build continues with Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

