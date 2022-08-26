AEW is expected to tone the use of adult language down.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that AEW officials recently got word from Warner Bros. Discovery that they want the adult language toned down.

It appears the network has not said anything about the use of blood yet, but that has not been confirmed.

This is not the first time the network has asked AEW to keep the adult language down. AEW President Tony Khan made announcements before AEW TV tapings in 2020, asking fans to stop doing chants such as “holy shit!” and so on. Khan confirmed to Ryan Satin on Twitter how the network asked him to keep the crowd from doing those chants.

“The network specifically asked me not to let the crowd chant that, and I’m a good cooperative media partner,” Khan wrote on Twitter in August 2020.

There’s been a lot of concern about AEW’s future with Warner Bros. Discovery following the recent merger, and concern over potential changes to the TV product. Khan recently spoke highly of the partnership and AEW’s future with WBD, which you can read about here and here.

