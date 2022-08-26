Dakota Kai made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she opened up on her WWE return after being released by the company in April. Once Triple H took over as head of creative, he brought her back at SummerSlam to form a new group with Bayley and IYO SKY.

“So like when it happened, I was sort of at peace with it. In those months away, I didn’t take any outside bookings or anything like that. I really wanted to take time for myself, reset, and just remind myself of the things that are important, and during that time, I was able to do that.” “So when that call came, like literally it was 24 hours before SummerSlam. It was weird how the timing worked out perfectly, like I hadn’t taken any booking or signed anything in stone. When that happened, it was like, oh my gosh. Was this meant to be? Then by the time SummerSlam sort of came, I was still in the stage of processing everything that was happening because that was a very small window to not only physically prepare, but mentally and emotionally as well. It’s a dream scenario to be alongside these two.”

