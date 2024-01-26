Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

SmackDown will feature three matches, including a defense from Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. This will be the go-home edition of SmackDown for Saturday’s Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair and more advertised. Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio is the local dark match advertised. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

– LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

– Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defend against Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory

– The Pride & The Final Testament face-to-face

– Carlito vs. Santos Escobar