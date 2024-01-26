Mustafa Ali is headed to TNA Wrestling.
During Thursday’s TNA Impact episode, a video package was shown discussing the gradual change happening and towards the end of the video, Ali made an appearance and expressed his agreement with the message.
Last September, Ali was among the WWE talents who were released. Following his departure, he worked a lot of independent dates.
“I’m @MustafaAli_X and I approve this message.” #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/jgKzEUt9W0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2024