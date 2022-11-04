– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring.

No DQ Match: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

The music hits and out comes Liv Morgan for tonight’s No DQ opener. Sonya Deville is out next to mostly boos.

The bell rings and Deville rocks Liv, then unloads with knees and other strikes. Deville goes to the floor and brings a kendo stick from under the ring, but Liv is gone. Liv comes running around the ring, leaping off the steel ring steps to deck Deville. They brawl and tangle for the stick now.

Deville rams Morgan back into the edge of the apron a few times. Deville rocks Liv but Liv drops her. Liv comes back in and runs the ropes but Deville rushes in with kendo stick shots. Deville beats Liv around now. Deville grounds Liv with the kendo stick now, pulling it back across her face while taunting her. Liv grabs the stick and fights free, unloading on Deville to splinter the stick. Liv is back to smiling now. She goes to the floor and brings a table out as fans cheer. Deville with a baseball slide to put Morgan down on the floor to boos.

Deville pushes the table back under the ring to louder boos. Deville comes back in but Liv spikes her face-first, then sends her out. Liv runs the ring and hits a suicide dive to the floor. Liv brings it back in but Deville rolls right back to the floor. Liv runs the ropes for another suicide dive, hitting it but almost getting hung up on the rope by her feet. Liv slams Deville face-first into the top of the barrier, then the edge of the apron.

Liv launches Deville into the stairs as fans chant for tables. Liv brings a table out and fans pop. Liv stands the table up at ringside now but Deville comes out and kicks her into the edge of the table as Liv takes too long setting the table up. Liv tries to pull herself up and she’s on the apron first.

Deville rushes to the apron to suplex Liv from the apron through the table, but Liv fights back with elbows. Liv ends up putting herself through the table as the only way to put Deville through it. They are laid out on their backs, in the table debris at ringside, as Liv laughs. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Deville with a running knee to the jaw. Deville goes to the second rope and nails a flying knee for another close 2 count. Deville goes to ringside and grabs a steel chair from under the ring. Deville starts filling the ring up with chairs now. She comes in but Liv ducks a chair shot, then drops Deville with an enziguri for a pop.

Liv with a dropkick to the back while Deville is against the ropes. Liv unloads in the corner and nails a knee strike. Liv drops Deville off the ropes for another 2 count. Liv re-arranges Deville’s pile of chairs now. Liv takes Deville to the top for a superplex but Deville resists, and fights back with strikes of her own. Deville slides down and powerbombs Liv into the pile of chairs. Morgan kicks out at 2 and Deville can’t believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” as they both get to their knees. Deville slams Liv’s face over and over into the pile of chairs while talking some trash. Deville goes for her Advocate finisher but Liv counters and rolls her for 2. They tangle and Liv drops Deville with a Codebreaker. Liv then charges and nails Ob-Liv-ion into the pile of chairs for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Liv has her arm raised while Deville is slow to recover.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo replay looks back at last Friday how Emma returned to answer the Open Challenge issued by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Emma now, asking how it feels to be back. Emma says it was 5 years since she was in WWE, and she wasn’t sure the day would ever come again, so when she was out there, she could feel the blood pumping, her heart pounding out of her chest. Emma says she had something to prove to herself… Xia Li walks up and applauds, then dismisses Morant. Li says Emma has a good talk game, but she watched Emma lose and the only thing she proved is that she’s weak. Emma says number one, that was Ronda Rousey, and number two… Emma drops Li with a right hand, and leaves her laying.

– We see Imperium arriving backstage, while we also see Rey Mysterio arriving. Cole hypes tonight’s main event as we go back to a break.

– Back from the break and we see a clip of Jake Paul and Logan Paul on Logan’s “Impaulsive” podcast, talking about how Jake will be at WWE Crown Jewel with Logan as he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cole sends us to a video package on the Crown Jewel main event.

– Ricochet is backstage with words for LA Knight. Ricochet threatens to knock some of LA’s teeth out to shut him up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette for The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan. They’re by the fire again, and the woman is putting war paint and Viking headdress on Erik and Ivar. Valhalla Awaits.

LA Knight vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and Ricochet is waiting as LA Knight makes his way out. LA insults his opponent and the fans, then knocks ring announcer Samantha Irvin for messing up his previous entrance, and not doing a good enough job tonight. LA insults Ricochet again, but turns around to a big dive from the ring, with Ricochet taking him down on the floor. Irvin is Ricochet’s real-life girlfriend.

Ricochet beats LA around the ringside area, then brings him back in for a hurricanrana into the mat. The bell rings and Ricochet unloads into the corner, then takes LA down and kicks him in the back. Ricochet drops a big elbow for a quick pin attempt.

Knight turns it around and stomps away on Ricochet, talking trash to boos from the crowd. Ricochet counters a move an takes LA down with scissors. Ricochet keeps control and sends LA out but LA grabs his legs from the floor. They keep fighting and LA hangs Ricochet up on the top rope. LA makes his way in and keeps Ricochet down to boos. LA with a top rope moonsault but he lands hard as Ricochet moves.

Ricochet with a big knee. Ricochet runs the ropes for a big dive but he puts the brakes on, does a moonsault from the top rope and lands on one knee in the ring, doing his pose and staring LA down as LA looks on from ringside. We go to commercial with Ricochet doing his pose in the ring.

Back from the break and LA drives knees into Ricochet for a 2 count. LA stomps away in the corner now as the referee warns him. Ricochet fights back and drops LA. Ricochet approaches but LA yanks him into the middle ropes. LA with a knee to the face. LA launches himself in from the apron with a flying shoulder. LA then mocks Ricochet’s pose, and covers for a quick pin attempt.

LA grounds Ricochet now, man-handling him by his face a bit. LA misses a few clothesline attempts, and Ricochet drops him but can’t get the pin. LA counters and launches Ricochet into the turnbuckles chest-first, then nails a neckbreaker for another 2 count. LA shows a bit of frustration now. LA drags Ricochet to the corner and goes to capitalize but stops to talk trash to the crowd. Ricochet fights back and ends up knocking LA off the top with a hurricanrana for a close 2 count, shocking LA.

They run the ropes and Ricochet nails a hurricanrana in the middle of the ring. Ricochet with more offense from the apron. Ricochet springboards in and takes LA back down as fans cheer him on. Ricochet with the standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Ricochet goes to the top but he has to roll through. They tangle some more and trade pin attempts, but LA uses the ropes for leverage to get the win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, LA heads to the floor as his music hits. Fans boo as LA celebrates. We go to replays. LA talks some trash from the stage as Ricochet looks on from the ring.

– The Bloodline is backstage, minus Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn hypes them up for WWE Crown Jewel, and mentions how The Usos are preparing to set a record with their title reign. The Usos want to go to the ring and call out The Brawling Brutes but Sami says the match is already made, and he wants them to stay in the back, rest up and get a good night’s sleep for the match tomorrow. Jey Uso says Reigns isn’t running the show tonight, and this is about them, not Sami. Jey says The Usos were champions before Sami, and will be champion after him. Jey walks off. Jimmy Uso says his brother has a point. Jimmy follows Jey as Solo Sikoa just keeps looking straight ahead. Sami is worried as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole hypes tonight’s main event.

– We go backstage to Bray Wyatt, who is once again pacing around. Wyatt says he’s not the type who likes to share his feelings, it’s a new concept entirely for him. It makes it even harder when people play with him like that, when people interrupt him when he’s trying to do something obviously incredibly hard for him. A WWE staffer calls Wyatt’s name from the background, apparently with some sort delivery in his hand, or not. Wyatt says he knows the man is probably here to do his job, and Wyatt is trying to do his job as well, but… Wyatt asks the man if he knows the feeling you get when someone cuts you off in traffic and just smiles in your face… for the next little bit all you can think about is what you would do if you had the man alone for 30 seconds. We see flashes of Uncle Howdy on the screen. Wyatt says he can’t stand the way he’s thinking about these things, he hates himself right now because all he wants to do is take the staffer’s head and smash it into the wall. Wyatt says… honestly bro, I can’t even handle myself. He needs the man to reach down and from the bottom of his soul, look in Wyatt’s eyes and apologize, tell him he didn’t mean to come over and mess him up. Wyatt says he needs the man to mean it, tell him he means it, say he’s sorry. The man says he’s really sorry and didn’t mean to interrupt. Wyatt briefly laughs, then asks the man to please go away. We see more Howdy flashes. Wyatt kneels over and seems stressed to end the segment. Cole hypes Wyatt’s appearance at WWE Crown Jewel.

– We go back to the ring and out come Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Cole hypes their Crown Jewel title defense against Ridge Holland and Butch.

Jey announces that The Bloodline is now in your city. They raise their 1s and fans pop. Jimmy says they are on their way to making history, and it starts at Crown Jewel. Jimmy points to how they will become the longest reigning tag team champions. Fans chant “Uce-y!” now. Jey says The Brawling Brutes are the 2s, and The Usos are the 1s. The music interrupts and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The New Day tells The Usos to slow it down and relax. They say they will be rooting for The Brutes tomorrow but if somehow they retain the titles, The New Day needs them to understand one thing – as soon as they touch back down on American soil, The New Day will be waiting to rip them limb from limb to protect their title record. In other words… they got next. Fans chant “New Day rocks!” as the two teams face off in the middle of the ring. The Usos raise their title belts in the air but Holland and Butch attack from behind, laying the champs out. They stare The New Day down now, but the two teams begin to stomp away on The Usos.

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn run out to make the save now. Butch jumps on Sami but Solo superkicks Ridge, then tosses Butch to the floor. The Usos join in with Sami and The Bloodline takes The New Day out now, sending them out. Holland is taken out by The Bloodline next. Fans cheer for The Bloodline as The Usos go up top to opposite corners. They go to nail the double splashes on Holland but Butch runs in with a shillelagh, taking out Bloodline members. Solo decks Butch, then lays him out with the Spinning Solo. The Bloodline stands tall and stumbles out of the ring as the music hits.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Rey Mysterio now. Rey says he loves competing in WWE, it’s his whole life, and he’s given it to this business. He always shared this with his son but he just has the memories now. Rey misses his son Dominik Mysterio but he’s not giving up now. Rey goes on and says he’s going to show that even when the worst happens, you can’t give up and must keep fighting. Rey says GUNTHER is one hell of an opponent, and his chest still hurts from the chop last week, but he’s going to take all the pain inside and turn it into rage, and use that rage to fill himself up to chop GUNTHER down to size to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out comes Shayna Baszler with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. They hit the ring and pose as Baszler yells out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Natalya. We see footage of Baszler choking Natalya out last week when Natalya confronted Rousey backstage after her title defense over Emma. The bell rings now and the former tag team partners lock up. Natalya with a headlock and a takedown. They tangle on the mat and Natalya keeps the headlock applied.

Baszler gets back up but Natalya drops her with a shoulder as Rousey looks on. Natalya works on the arm now but Baszler takes her down into an armbar. Baszler stands up and tries to stop Natalya’s elbow, but Natalya rolls her up for a 2 count. Natalya whips Baszler into the corner and she goes down, but then moves when Natalya charges. Baszler turns it around in the corner and delivers kicks. Baszler poses some to boos but Rousey cheers her on.

Baszler stomps Natalya’s elbow now to boos. Baszler wraps the hurt arm around the middle rope and stretches it as the referee counts. Rousey smiles from ringside. Baszler grounds Natalya now. Natalya fights up and out, and nails a Dragon Screw leg whip. Natalya unloads with strikes now. Natalya with elbows to the neck.

Natalya drops Baszler and hits a basement dropkick for 2. Natalya yells out to the crowd and rocks Baszler. Baszler blocks a suplex and rolls Natalya for a 2 count. Baszler misses a high knee in the corner. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a 2 count as Rousey looks a bit concerned at ringside.

Natalya looks at Rousey but Baszler fights off the Sharpshooter. Baszler strikes and applies the Kirifuda Clutch. Natalya resists and tries for a pin attempt but Baszler keeps the hold applied, tightening it in the middle of the ring. Natalya starts to fade and Baszler gets the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler waits to release the hold as the referee warns her. Rousey enters the ring as Baszler stands tall and they celebrate together as the music hits. Baszler pulls her knee pad down, then walks to Natalya and levels her with a knee to the face while Natalya was on her knees. We go to replays. Natalya’s nose is bleeding now as Baszler and Rousey exit the ring to loud boos.

– The announcers send us to a video package for the Steel Cage match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel.

– Still to come, GUNTHER defends in the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Asuka and Alexa Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Damage CTRL on RAW. Cole hypes the rematch for Crown Jewel.

– We go back to the ring and MVP is out by himself. MVP says he was pleased to find out Braun Strowman would be in action tonight, so close to his Crown Jewel match with Omos. MVP says he’s kind of a big deal around here, and used his connections to sort out some opponents for Strowman tonight. Well… 5 opponents for Strowman.

The music hits and comes a group of 5 local enhancement talents. Their names are not announced. MVP looks on from the ring, smiling. Braun’s music hits before the 5 jobbers can even make it to the ring. Braun runs out and levels them all on the entrance-way, half-way to the ring, with one attack. Braun stares MVP down now and enters the ring. MVP is a bit worried. Braun steps over the top rope and MVP retreats to the floor.

Braun chases MVP around the ring. MVP swings his cane but Braun catches it and puts him down. Braun snaps the cane and launches MVP into the edge of the apron, then into the barrier. Braun yells out to the crowd for a big pop. Braun tosses MVP into the ring, then follows. Braun scoops MVP for a big powerslam in the middle of the ring as fans cheer him on. Fans want one more, and Braun gives MVP one more running powerslam. Fans want a third powerslam, and Braun delivers.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Imperium now – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci. She goes to ask GUNTHER about the main event, but Kaiser cuts her off and takes the mic, handing it to GUNTHER. The Ring General says tonight he will step into the ring and successfully defend his title with dignity, respect and honor. He says Rey Mysterio has no honor, which is why his son turned his back on him. GUNTHER says one thing will never change and that is him being the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Kaiser takes the mic back from GUNTHER and hands it to Braxton. Imperium walks off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers announce The New Day vs. The Usos or The Brawling Brutes for the titles next Friday. The SmackDown World Cup will also begin next week. The eight-man tournament will produce the winner who will take the first-ever SmackDown World Cup. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar is also announced for next week’s show.

– We go backstage to Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Santos says he always thought Shinsuke Nakamura was intelligent but his choice last week to side with Hit Row leaves Santos with no choice but to make an example out of Nakamura next week. Vega laughs and tells Nakamura the time for talk is done because after what happens next week, everyone in WWE will see why Legado del Fantasma’s growing empire cannot be stopped. Escobar goes on about Legado equaling the perfect enterprise. Vega says she will drink to that. Escobar says they will all drink to that. They all share a toast to end the segment.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Rey Mysterio vs. GUNTHER

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Rey Mysterio makes his way out to a pop. Out next comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Kaiser and Vinci walk GUNTHER to ringside, then they head to the back. GUNTHER enters the ring and faces off with Rey as Samantha Irvin does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they meet in the middle as GUNTHER looks down at Rey. Rey shoves GUNTHER and retreats. Rey uses his speed to keep away from GUNTHER now. GUNTHER sends Rey into the corner but misses a chop as Rey ducks. GUNTHER runs into boots.

Rey leaps off the top but GUNTHER catches him, lays him over the top turnbuckles and delivers a chop. GUNTHER stretches Rey over the corner now and sends him to the apron, then delivers a big chop from the floor. GUNTHER man-handles Rey and yanks him from the apron to the floor, forcing him to land hard. GUNTHER stands tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and GUNTHER launches Rey under the bottom rope to the floor. GUNTHER grinds Rey into the edge of the apron, then powerbombs him into the edge of the apron. Rey lands hard on the floor as we get a replay. GUNTHER returns to the ring as the referee counts. Rey makes it back in right before the 10 count. GUNTHER scoops Rey for a slam in the middle of the ring.

GUNTHER stomps Rey and slams him again. Rey counters another slam attempt, and again as he hangs on in mid-slam. GUNTHER tries again but Rey continues to prevent the slam in mid-move. Rey gets on the shoulders now and tries to wear GUNTHER down, then slams him to the mat with a crucifix. They are both slow to get back up now. They get up and Rey kicks the knees. Rey with right hands now. Rey with a springboard moonsault but GUNTHER catches him, and Rey goes right to his back with a Sleeper hold.

GUNTHER starts to fade but he slings Rey to the mat. Rey leaps off the second rope onto GUNTHER’s back for another Sleeper hold. GUNTHER begins to fade once again. GUNTHER rams Rey back into the corner but Rey keeps the hold locked in, bringing GUNTHER down to one knee as fans cheer him on. GUNTHER climbs to the second rope now, jumping back to slam Rey to the mat off his back. Rey and GUNTHER are both down on their backs as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and GUNTHER stomps Rey to keep him down. GUNTHER grabs Rey from the apron and tries to rip his mask off as the referee warns him with a 5 count. GUNTHER drops Rey and kicks him. GUNTHER kicks Rey around with boots in the corner. Rey rocks GUNTHER to stun him from the corner. Rey with lefts and rights out of the corner now.

GUNTHER clubs him down with one strike. Rey blocks a powerbomb attempt and turns it into a plancha. GUNTHER runs into a boot, then gets caught with a big Bulldog. GUNTHER is dazed now as Rey gets up first and dropkicks him. Rey charges but gets sent to the apron. Rey fights back from the apron and leaps off the top rope with a senton. Rey with a springboard moonsault for a 2 count. Rey with a takedown to send GUNTHER to the ropes for 619.

Rey goes for 619 but GUNTHER gets up and Rey has to kick him back into the ropes. Rey nails 619 for a big pop. Rey slowly goes back to the top but GUNTHER jumps up and launches him to the mat to boos. GUNTHER goes to the top but Rey cuts him off. They trade strikes in the corner. Rey climbs up and delivers headbutts. GUNTHER knocks him to the mat. Rey rushes back over and attacks, then climbs back up. Rey with right hands up top. GUNTHER blocks the hurricanrana, then turns it into a flying top rope powerbomb, but Rey turns that into a big mid-air hurricanrana.

GUNTHER kicks out at 2 and Rey can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Rey goes to the top. Rey flies but GUNTHER catches him in mid-air. Rey blocks the Buckle Bomb attempt with a Sunset Bomb. GUNTHER kicks out at 2. Rey pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero from the apron as fans pop. Rey goes to the top but misses the Frogsplash as GUNTHER moves. GUNTHER charges with a running dropkick into the corner. GUNTHER with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring but GUNTHER kicks out at 2.

The champ is frustrated now. GUNTHER paces around, then grabs Rey but Rey slaps him. GUNTHER with a big chop. GUNTHER goes for a powerbomb but Rey drops him into the ropes for 619. Rey charges for 619 but GUNTHER cuts him off with a big boot. GUNTHER grabs Rey by his arm and yanks him up from the mat into a big lariat for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, the Imperium stands tall as his music hits. GUNTHER snatches his title from the referee and walks around Rey as we go to replays. The Ring General raises the WWE Intercontinental Title in the air as Rey tries to recover and SmackDown goes off the air.

