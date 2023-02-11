– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show and how The Bloodline discussed their internal issues with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso being gone, then Sami Zayn attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns before challenging him to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso then attacked Zayn and Reigns accepted the challenge. We cut to the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He says tonight’s SmackDown is sold out. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Paul Heyman is already out with the mic. He’s clutching Heyman says as our Wise Man, he’s here to drop a few pearls of wisdom. Heyman says ever since he and Brock Lesnar conquered The Streak of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania, he doesn’t offer predictions, he delivers spoilers, and he’s got a bunch of them tonight so have your notepad ready.

Heyman says The Island of Relevancy is under a two prong attack – here on SmackDown, it’s Sami Zayn. A crazed psychopath competitor. Fans chant for Sami now. Here’s your first spoiler – Zayn is not here this evening. Fans boo. Heyman dismisses the idea of Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and asks if you can really imagine Zayn as champion. Fans pop. Heyman says they’re also under attack on RAW by Cody Rhodes. Heyman says Cody backed him into a corner on Monday night and said all he wants to do is fight for a title when everyone keeps making it personal. Heyman calls Rhodes a dumbass and says he didn’t know WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes raised an idiot for a son. Heyman says it couldn’t be more personal, and these aren’t wrestling championship belts, they are the centerpiece of The Island of Relevancy, the reason we’re here in WWE, the family crest of the Fatu and Anoa’i Dynasties, and so on. Heyman says let’s be clear – without these tiles there is no Island of Relevancy, there is no Bloodline, there is no Paul Heyman, there is no Roman Reigns.

Fans pop as Zayn suddenly appears behind Heyman, and he’s angry. Fans chant “Sami!” now. Heyman turns around and Sami slowly walks around him. Sami says he’s not going to hurt Heyman but if he wanted to by now, he could’ve. Don’t you think that’s weird? I could’ve dropped you like a bag of dirt and no one is here to protect you. If this was a month ago, Solo Sikoa would’ve already put me down, and the same goes for The Usos, but now you’re out here all by yourself and I think you know why… because you know what the other members of The Bloodline all know – Reigns’ days at the top are numbered. Reigns is off the rails and everything is crumbling. Zayn says he left The Bloodline, Jey Uso walked out on his own. What do you think Jimmy Uso will do next… side with his abusive cousin or his twin brother? What about Sikoa? Sami says Reigns pulled Sikoa closer to his hip and isolated him as soon as he saw Sikoa could think on his own. Sami says Heyman looks at Reigns a little weird and creepy, like sun shines out of his ass, but here you are now talking about life after Reigns, after the titles are gone… because you know what the others know, that The Bloodline is on the way out. Fans pop.

Sami says he’s got another spoiler for Heyman. Sami says he’s going to tell Heyman exactly how many days Reigns has left. 8… 8 days from tonight, in Montreal at WWE Elimination Chamber, that is all the time Reigns has left. Fans chant for Sami again as Heyman offers his hand, either for a shake but likely for the mic. Zayn aggressively pulls Heyman close to him and holds him there. We see Heyman looking terrified. The title belts drop to the mat. Sami says to tell Reigns he doesn’t have to worry about Rhodes because Zayn will be the one to take him down. Zayn exits the ring as Heyman kneels down and picks the titles back up.

– We see Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes backstage getting aggressive with each other. We go to commercial.

Hit Row vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and Hit Row is already in the ring wrapping up their entrance – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Samantha Irvin continues the introductions as Sheamaus and Drew McIntyre come to the ring next. McIntyre and Sheamus pose in the corner as we see video from this evening of Hit Row confronting Adam Pearce backstage about how Braun Strowman and Ricochet replaced Sheamus and Drew in the tag team tournament, and how Hit Row knows they would’ve defeated Sheamus and Drew to advance. Pearce then made this match.

The bell rings and Adonis talks trash to McIntyre. McIntyre levels him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew launches Adonis across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex. Drew calls for the Claymore Kick but Top Dolla pulls Adonis to safety.

Sheamus runs around the ring and levels Adonis with a shoulder. Dolla and B-Fab talk trash as Sheamus brings Adonis back in. Adonis nails a dropkick, then wraps Sheamus up in the ropes. Dolla with a cheap shot while Adonis distracts the referee. Sheamus comes back with the Irish Curse backbreaker.

Sheamus goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Adonis but he stops and decks Dolla as he charges at the apron. Sheamus then delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Dolla as fans count along, knocking Dolla to the floor. Sheamus intercepts Adonis and drops him with White Noise for a pop. Sheamus calls for the Brogue Kick now. Dolla comes in but Drew cuts him off with a Claymore. Sheamus with a Brogue to Adonis for the pin to win.

Winners: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Sheamus and Drew stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. They pose in the corner as the crowd cheers them on, but a video of The Viking Raiders and Valhalla begins playing on the big screen. The trio is around a fire. Valhalla says she hears the Gods and they are telling her they have chosen two warriors, once destined for greatness and now sentenced to sacrifice. We see Valhalla applying war paint to Erik and Ivar. Erik says Drew’s name, and Ivar says Sheamus’ name. Valhalla says the chill in the air is not winter approaching. Erik says it’s pain, Ivar says it’s suffering. Valhalla says next week it’s destiny. We go back to Sheamus and McIntyre, and they look a bit concerned but not too much. Sheamus and Drew go back to hyping the crowd up.

– Jimmy Uso is backstage on the phone, trying to get in touch with Jey Uso. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Karrion Kross is backstage with Scarlett. Kross says tonight he will win the Fatal 4 Way, then the WWE Intercontinental Title. Scarlett says Kross will do what he has to do, but she wants to hear him say it. Kross then says he will make Rey Mysterio suffer and put him down. This excites Scarlett, who then laughs.

Lacey Evans vs. Carmen Harress

We go back to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans. We see Jimmy Uso on the phone again, still trying to get in touch with his brother. He leaves another message and asks his brother to please call him back. Evans hits the ring to pose as enhancement talent Carmen Harress looks on.

The bell rings and Evans grabs Harress’ hair to taunt her. They go at it and Evans puts Harress down, then knocks her into the corner. Evans puts Harress on the ropes and clubs her with forearms as the referee warns her.

Harress rolls Evans up for 2. Evans unloads into the ropes again, then man-handles Harress down in the corner. Evans whips Harress across the ring and she goes down in the opposite corner. Evans does push-ups, then attacks in the corner. Evans poses in the corner and taunts the crowd to boos as she salutes.

Evans climbs back down and levels Harress with the Woman’s Right. Evans grounds Harress in the middle of the ring and talks some trash now, then she applies the Cobra Clutch. Evans rag-dolls Harress in the Cobra Clutch as the referee calls the match.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the bell, the referee pleads with Evans to let go of her opponent. She finally does and she is announced the winner via submission.

– Jimmy Uso is backstage again, frustrated over reaching Jey Uso’s voicemail again. Paul Heyman is there, and he says this must mean Jimmy can’t reach his brother. Jimmy says he’s tried everything, he’s called Jey’s girlfriend, their younger brother, and Jey hasn’t called him back once. Jimmy says he needs Jey on this biggest night of their careers, and he can’t go out there and defend with no partner. Heyman asks respectfully… why no member of the family came out to help him when that psychopathic Canadian Sami Zayn was holding him hostage. Jimmy says he’s been back here dealing with this and no one else is here. Jimmy jokes that Heyman can defend the titles with him. Heyman says Jimmy has to defend on his own tonight. Jimmy is confident Jey will show up there for him, but he doesn’t seem so sure of what he says. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks back at how Natalya qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber last week by winning a Fatal 4 Way. Sonya Deville is backstage now complaining to Adam Pearce about how she’s not in the Chamber. Chelsea Green walks up and she’s looking for the SmackDown manager to file a complaint on the RAW manager. Pearce says that’s him, the same guy. Green says he’s being rude. Green says she has facial amnesia, then asks if Pearce is discriminating against her. Pearce says no. Green asks Deville if she can believe how Pearce is talking to them. Deville says there is no “us” and never will be. Pearce says they both want special treatment but around here you have to earn your opportunities. Pearce says they both have so much in common. Pearce books Green and Deville vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for tonight. Green protests but Pearce says it’s official, then he walks off. Deville isn’t friendly with Green as she rolls her eyes.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring and out come #1 contenders Ricochet and Braun Strowman. Out next comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso to defend just the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Jimmy looks worried and there’s no sign of his brother. Samantha Irvin does formal ring introductions but before she can finish, a spotlight shines on the stairs in the crowd and here comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. Fans pop and chant “Uso!” now. Jimmy is glad to see his brother and they hug as soon as he steps through the ropes. The Usos raise their titles in the air as Irvin wraps the intros. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey goes at it with Ricochet to start. They tangle and Jey drops Ricochet, then Jimmy rises a 1 to him. They tangle some more and Jey drops Ricochet with a forearm. Jimmy tags in to take over, working Ricochet around the ring.

Ricochet with a springboard back elbow to Jimmy for a 2 count. Ricochet grounds Jimmy, and in comes Braun to take over. Braun whips Jimmy hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Braun taunts Jey, then goes back to work on Jimmy in the corners. Ricochet tags in and Strowman launches him into Jimmy in the corner with a back splash. Ricochet with another takedown for a 2 count.

The Usos regroup at ringside now as the referee counts. Jimmy and Ricochet go at it again. Ricochet keeps control and goes for two close pin attempts. Jey tags back in and they double team Ricochet, with Jey hitting the assisted Samoan Drop. Jey superkicks Ricochet to the floor. Jey looks on while Ricochet is down at ringside and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey has Ricochet down in the middle of the ring. They go at it and Jey puts Ricochet back down, then talks some trash to Braun. Jimmy tags back in and beats Ricochet down in the corner as the referee warns him. Jimmy charges but Ricochet explodes out of the corner and drops him. Ricochet looks for a tag now but Jimmy cuts him off. Ricochet with a springboard crossbody to get another opening as Braun rallies on the apron.

Braun and Jey tag in at the same time. Braun with shoulder tackles, then he knocks Jimmy off the apron. Braun with a corner splash to Jey, then a big right hand for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Braun yells at Jey to get up. Braun charges but Jey ducks and sends him over the top rope to the floor.

Jey superkicks Braun from the ring, then Jimmy leaps off the pron but Braun cuts him off in mid-air with a right hand. Jey runs the ring and dives out to send Braun into the announce table but he’s stills standing. Jey with a superkick, then he goes back to the top for a big crossbody. Jey holds it for the pin but Braun kicks out just in time. Jey shows some frustration now.

Ricochet has pulled himself back to the pron. Jey slides out of a powerslam attempt and superkicks Braun. Ricochet tags in with a flying crossbody, then a standing moonsault and Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Ricochet with a big kick to Jey, then an enziguri to Jimmy as he runs in. Braun tags in and delivers the running powerslam to Jimmy in the middle of the ring. Braun stands tall and yells out as Ricochet goes to the top. Ricochet stands on Braun’s shoulders, then Braun launches him down onto Jimmy with a Swanton for a close 2 count as Jey pulls Ricochet out of the ring to break the pin up.

Braun can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Braun runs round the ring with the Strowman Express but Jey ducks and sends him over the announce table. Ricochet then runs the ring and nails a big dive to Jey. Ricochet goes back to the top but Jimmy uppercuts him.

Jimmy climbs up for a superplex but Ricochet resists and doesn’t see Jey tag in. Ricochet knocks Jimmy to the mat and hits the Shooting Star Press but Jey immediately follows up with the Uso Splash from the top for the pin to win and retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos sit up and clutch their titles as the music hits and we go to replays. Jimmy and Jey embrace in the middle of the ring now.

– We go backstage to Rey Mysterio. He says Karrion Kross is an evil human being. Rey then speaks some in Spanish. Rey says he’s been an underdog his entire life, and nothing is going to prevent him from winning tonight’s Fatal 4 Way and then moving on to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Usos are walking backstage. Jey Uso says he’s got his brother’s back every single day, they’re twins, and he would never leave his brother in the dark. Jimmy Uso says it’s been hell since Jey has been away, so are you in or out? Jey says he doesn’t know, then he walks off. Paul Heyman was watching from behind a column. He steps out and asks Jimmy if that was his brother. Jimmy says yes. Heyman asks if Jey had anything to say. Jimmy says no, he just left.

– We go back to the ring and Natalya has the mic.

Natalya says it feels good to be going back to the Elimination Chamber but she has something she wants to get off her chest. She says for the first time in 15 years, Shayna Baszler took her out, busted her nose and made her see red. Natalya says since Baszler took something from her, she took something from Baszler, her Elimination Chamber spot. She says Baszler is nothing but a cheap knock-off of Ronda Rousey. Natalya says she will go on to win the Elimination Chamber to advance to WrestleMania 39, and Baszler will go back to carrying Rousey’s bags.

The music interrupts and out comes Baszler. She can’t believe Natalya is calling her a Rousey knock-0off. Baszler is sick and tired of people dismissing her accomplishments. Fans chant “knock-off Ronda!” now as Baszler enters the ring. She goes on about how she was wrestling before Rousey, she signed with WWE and was winning titles before Rousey. She doesn’t need Natalya and everyone else telling her she’s living in Rousey’s shadows. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey marching to the ring.

Rousey enters the ring and stares Baszler down. She goes for Natalya but Baszler holds her back. Baszler then drops Natalya with a cheap shot, which causes Rousey to smile. They double team Natalya now. Shotzi rushes out to make the save but she also gets beat down. Rousey sends Shotzi out, then slams Natalya. Baszler delivers another big knee to Natalya’s face. Natalya is sent to the floor, where she’s checked on by Shotzi. Rousey’s music starts back up as she and Baszler stand tall.

– Jey Uso is walking backstage when he sees Sami Zayn. Zayn welcomes him back, and says he can’t imagine what he’s going through, and doesn’t want to put him in a tough spot but he knows Roman Reigns very well, and Jey knows him even better, and he can’t imagine Reigns letting Jey get by with what he did at the Royal Rumble. Sami says it meant a lot what Jey did at The Rumble. Sami says they’re 8 days from something huge, from something he knows Jey has wanted to see for a long time, and that’s Reigns going down. Sami doesn’t know how he’s going to do it, but Reigns will go down, and Jey doesn’t have to go down with the ship, there’s a way out. Sami isn’t sure if they will get a chance to talk like this again but in case they don’t, Sami wants Jey to know… Sami is acknowledging Jey. Sami offers his fist for a bump but Jey says he better get out of here with that. Sami says he is but he keeps his fist up. Jey bumps it and fans in the arena cheer. Sami leaves and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and LA Knight is on the phone with someone but he hangs up to talk to Megan Morant. She says this is the first time we’ve seen LA since the Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt. LA cuts her off and says we’re not talking about that match, or about Wyatt, because that’s in the past. LA says we’re looking forward tot he future, and the future is LA Knight. Yeah. He walks off.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

We go back to the ring and already out are Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The music hits and out comes Raquel Rodriguez, then her partner Liv Morgan. They head to the ring together.

The bell hits and Deville takes control of Liv with a headlock. Deville drops Liv with a shoulder, then poses over h r. They run the ropes and Liv dropkicks Deville. Liv keeps control and hits a back corner splash, then a high knee.

Liv goes on but runs into a big knee strike from Deville for a 2 count. Green tags in and takes control of Liv. Green works her over and tags in Deville for the double team. Liv with a big back elbow to Deville. Deville prevents a tag, sending Liv back to their corner. Liv fights Deville off and keeps hitting Green on the apron. She drops Deville and knocks Green off the apron to the floor.

Raquel tags in and runs wild on Deville. Raquel with a big fall-away slam, then the corkscrew elbow from the corner. Deville kicks out at 2. Deville kicks Raquel off from the corner. Green tags in but she’s not ready to deal with Raquel. She stalls and Raquel slams her in over the top rope.

Green charges but accidentally knocks Deville off the apron. Raquel follows-up with the Texana Bomb to Green in the middle of the ring. Liv tags in and hits Green with Ob-Livion. Raquel then powerbombs Liv on top of Green for the pin to win.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

– After the match, Rodriguez and Morgan stand tall and celebrate.

– Madcap Moss is with Emma backstage. He says things have not gone his way recently, but that all changes tonight. Emma says he’s got this. Moss says when you look good you feel good, and when you feel good you play good, and thanks to his babe, he looks great. Moss says after he gets this win tonight, it’s onto GUNTHER and the WWE Intercontinental Title. Emma and Moss love on each other as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Michael Cole shows us his sitdown interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, filmed earlier today. Cole says we’re 40 days away from Rhea Ripley vs. Flair at WrestleMania 39, and they have a lot of history together. Cole recalls how Ripley challenged Flair at WrestleMania 3 years ago, and Flair put her in her place, but now 3 years later Ripley believes it’s her time and everyone will rise for her. Flair says 3 years ago Ripley chose her because she knew Flair was the top of the mountain she had to climb. Flair says they had their match, she was impressed with Ripley and thought she did great, but Ripley was young, green, not ready, and Flair won. Flair mentions how Ripley says she’s ready now but Flair would hope she’s ready a full 3 years later. Flair says she’s still saying the same things 3 years later, about how there are levels to this. She said it then and she’s saying it now. Cole asks if Ripley is at Flair’s level. Flair says it’s going to take her more than 3 years to get there. Flair says Ripley said Flair put her in her place 3 years ago, but no, she taught her a lesson 3 years ago and now at WrestleMania 39 in front of 80,000 fans, she will put Ripley in her place once and for all.

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way: Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first is Karrion Kross with Scarlett. The winner of this match will face WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER next Friday night. Out next comes Madcap Moss with Emma. Santos Escobar is out next with Zelina Vega. We see pre-recorded backstage video with Legado del Fantasma. Escobar said he looks like a champion and competes like a champion, and the WWE Universe is about to find out why he’s best suited to challenge GUNTHER, and why Legado del Fantasma is the future. The music hits and out comes Rey Mysterio last. Rey stops and greets his wife Angie at ringside. We see Imperium watching the match from a luxury box up in the arena. Rey hits the ring and climbs to the top, staring down his opponents as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and here we go. Rey and Kross go at it in the corner, while Moss and Escobar go at it. Moss sends Escobar out, then decks Kross from behind to save Rey. Kross launches Moss to the floor. Kross launches Rey face-first into the turnbuckles now and he goes down.

Kross and Escobar go for Rey. Kross says it’s nice to see you again, and Cole references their history. Kross gets to Rey first, then knocks Escobar out of the ring. Kross takes Rey to the top but Rey headbutts him down to the mat. Rey with a flying senton. Rey charges but runs into a big boot from Kross as Scarlett looks on. Kross rocks Rey in the corner but Escobar rushes in and cuts Kross off.

Escobar launches Rey into Kross with a hurricanrana. Rey and Escobar work on Kross but Kross drops Escobar and catches Rey with a fall-away slam. Moss comes in and goes corner to corner on Kross and Escobar now. Escobar rocks Moss, then knocks Kross to the floor with a big knee. Rey and Escobar go at it now. Escobar blocks the bulldog and hits a big boot but Rey hangs on. Rey with a top rope hurricanrana on Escobar. Escobar comes back with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for 2. Kross trips Escobar but Escobar kicks him back to the floor.

Rey drops Escobar into position for 619 but Escobar kicks him from the apron instead. Escobar knocks Moss to the floor as he tries to get involved. Rey goes to the top and launches himself to the floor to take out Kross. Escobar runs the ring and leaps out with a suicide dive to take Moss down, right next to Rey and Escobar. We go back to commercial with all four Superstars down at ringside.

Back from the break and Imperium looks on from their luxury box as Kross covers Escobar for 2. Kross taunts Rey and nails a big overhead throw. Kross stomps on Moss, then covers Rey for 2. Kross grabs Moss but Moss nails a jawbreaker. Moss drops Kross with a shoulder, then does the same to Escobar. Moss keeps running the ropes and levels Rey with a shoulder next. Moss is fired up now.

Moss grabs Kross but Kross rocks him with a forearm. Moss catches Kross with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count as Emma looks on. Moss catches Escobar in mid-air, then tries for a vertical suplex but Escobar counters, rolling Moss up for 2 as Vega cheers him on. Escobar drops Moss with a kick for a 2 count. Rey stalks Escobar and charges but Escobar with a drop-toe hold. Kross runs into a forearm by Escobar. Rey and Escobar tangle and Rey hits a dropkick for 2 as Moss makes the save. Rey fights off Moss and Kross, and drops Kross with a DDT. Rey kicks Moss but Escobar catches him with the Phantom Driver for a close 2 count as Moss breaks the pin up just in time. Vega seethes at ringside.

Escobar rocks Moss with a kick from the apron. Escobar goes to the top but Moss climbs up with him. Escobar gets the upperhand and nails a big hurricanrana from the top. Moss kicks out at 2. Escobar ducks Kross but Kross clotheslines him to the floor and he hits the announce table. Rey tries for a sunset flip to Kross but Kross powers him up and goes for a powerbomb. Rey fights back and drops Kross into position for 619.

Rey nails 619 on Kross for a pop. Scarlett trips Rey on the apron and fans boo. Kross stalks Rey now, then nails the KrossHammer forearm to the back of the head. Escobar rushes and knocks Kross to the floor, but tumbles out with him. Kross and Escobar fight at ringside now. Rey is still down as Moss nails a top rope elbow drop the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title: Madcap Moss

– After the match, the music hits as Emma hits the ring to celebrate with Moss. GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser look down at the ring from their luxury box.

– We go backstage to Jimmy Uso. Paul Heyman walks in and says he was just on the phone with Roman Reigns, and he would put Jimmy on the phone with The Tribal Chief but there’s no reception in here. Heyman says Reigns is very proud of Jimmy and says Jimmy was right, his brother is very loyal to him. Heyman says he and Reigns have this thing figured out for next week’s SmackDown in Montreal… Reigns needs an on-TV-perspective, so he wants The Usos to stay home and watch the show on TV because you know, sometimes you see things on TV that you don’t see when you’re here live. Heyman aggressively pats Jimmy on the arm and walks off. Jimmy looks a bit concerned or confused as SmackDown goes off the air.

