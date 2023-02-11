Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Paul Heyman promo, Sami Zayn scheduled to interrupt

* Hit Row vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* Lacey Evans in action, scheduled to be a squash

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. This is scheduled to get a lot of time

* Natalya promo

* Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* Interview with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Hit Row vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.