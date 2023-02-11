2K has announced several additional playable Superstars for the WWE 2K23 video game this week.

There are now at least 50 stars confirmed for the WWE 2K23 roster, from WWE NXT, RAW, SmackDown, and beyond. You can see the current roster list below.

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 17, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. John Cena is featured on the cover of the game, and his career will be the focus of the 2K Showcase mode. There will be the standard edition, along with Deluxe and Icon editions. You can click here for the recent “Your Time Is Now!” gameplay trailer with WarGames footage and more.

Below is an alphabetical list of confirmed playable Superstars for WWE 2K23 as of today:

* Alba Fyre

* Alexa Bliss

* Asuka

* Austin Theory

* Bad Bunny (pre-order bonus)

* Batista

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Beth Phoenix

* Bianca Belair

* Bobby Lashley

* Booker T

* Bret Hart

* Brie Bella

* Brock Lesnar

* Bron Breakker

* Carmelo Hayes

* Charlotte Flair

* Chyna

* Cody Rhodes

* Cora Jade

* Damian Priest

* Drew McIntyre

* Edge

* Grayson Waller

* GUNTHER

* Hulk Hogan

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* John Cena

* Kevin Owens

* Kofi Kingston

* Kurt Angle

* Lita

* Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul

* Molly Holly

* Nikki Bella

* Nikkita Lyons

* Randy Orton

* Randy Savage

* Rhea Ripley

* Rob Van Dam

* Roman Reigns

* Ronda Rousey

* Roxanne Perez

* Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins

* Shawn Michaels

* Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus

* Shotzi

* Steve Austin

* The Miz

* The Rock

* The Undertaker

* Xavier Woods

* Zelina Vega

* Zoey Stark

