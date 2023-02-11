NWA Women’s Champion Kamille recently joined Sescoops for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Brick House hyping up her upcoming title defense against Angelina Love at Nuff Said, and how she credits her entire reign to the woman she beat for the title, Serena Deeb. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her upcoming title defense against Angelina Love at Nuff Said:

The fact is Angelina is a veteran. She has been doing this for a long time. When she was part of TNA, she was a needle mover. She got people watching,” she said. “I think she surprises a lot of people because not only is she beautiful but so talented as well and intense. Her as my opponent, I know I’m bigger and have the advantage in that way. But she has that veteran status. I’ve never been in a no-DQ match. I’m sure she has been in a few scuffles here and there. She might have that advantage over me. I think it will come down to who wants it more. It is going to be a fight.

Praises Serena Deeb: