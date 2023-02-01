2K has released the official gameplay trailer for the WWE 2K23 video game.

As seen below, the “Your Time Is Now!” trailer features John Cena, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, WWE NXT Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers, and others. The trailer also features Hell In a Cell and the first detailed look at WarGames.

Cena is featured on the cover of the WWE 2K23 video game, and his career will be the focus of the 2K Showcase mode. There will be the standard edition, along with Deluxe and Icon editions.

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 17, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

You can see the new gameplay trailer below:

