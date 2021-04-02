– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking back at last week’s post-Fastlane episode where Adam Pearce changed the WWE Universal Title match at WrestleMania 37.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and the big Triple Threat at Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

– We go to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a loud mixed reaction as the pyro goes off on the stage. Edge rushes the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Edge says what happened last week and at Fastlane, the chaos and mayhem, didn’t need to happen. Maybe it did. Maybe this was all inevitable and he was being naive thinking he could travel the Road to WrestleMania with no speed bumps, or better yet no road kill because that is what Daniel Bryan has done by weaseling his way into the match. Fans boo. Edge goes on about Bryan and says he was so focused on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns that he didn’t even see Bryan coming. He goes on and says after Pearce’s decision, Edge realized he got played.

Edge had a lot of time to reflect this week and he looked in the mirror, and finally liked what he saw – the guy who comes out of the corner biting and swinging, doing whatever he has to, when he’s backed into the corner. He looked in the mirror and finally saw The Rated R Superstar. Some fans pop. Edge shows us the graphic for the Triple Threat, calling it Pearce’s validation for his paycheck. Way to go, Adam. Edge doesn’t think Reigns, Bryan or Pearce understand the ramifications of what has been done. Edge admits he snapped after what happened at Fastlane and last Friday. He finally woke up, he says. He goes on about being the man Reigns and Bryan aspire to be, a WWE Hall of Fame Legend, the Ultimate Opportunist… and he is finally here, once again… The Rated R Superstar.

An aggressive Edge stares ahead to some cheers. Edge says last week when he held the cold steel chair and felt it crash into their bodies, it felt so, so good. He had them both for the Con-Chair-To and it was so close, it felt so good. It will be close again and when it is, he won’t hesitate. Edge drops the mic and exits the ring as his music starts up. He stops at ringside and stares up at the WrestleMania Triple Threat graphic.

– Graves and Cole hype a Street Fight between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso for tonight. We see both competitors warming up backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the Street Fight main event.

– We see Edge walking backstage when Kayla Braxton asks him for comments on not mentioning the Street Fight during his recent in-ring promo. She brings up people wondering if Uso is just there to take Bryan out. Edge doesn’t feel bad about Bryan possibly getting beaten by Uso and if Bryan can’t make it to WrestleMania, not even a small part of Edge will feel bad for him.

Alpha Academy, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

We go to Alpha Academy in the ring – Otis and Chad Gable. Gable talks about how he’s improved Otis over the past few months. He goes on and says they will win tonight, then take the titles in next Friday’s Fatal 4 Way, doing it for The Academy. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for this non-title match. We get a pre-recorded interview with Roode and Ziggler talking about being on a different level than their opponents and getting the job done. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are out first for their team. We get a pre-recorded promo where they talk about teaming together as family and winning gold together next week. Out last comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Profits also cut a pre-recorded promo and talk about getting their titles back next Friday on the special WrestleMania SmackDown. They want the smoke.

Ziggler starts off with Dominik now. Ziggler goes right to work but runs into a boot in the corner. Dominik with a tornado DDT from the second rope for a 2 count. Roode runs in but Rey also runs in and launches him to the floor with a hurricanrana. The Profits run in and send Alpha Academy to the floor on the opposite side.

Ziggler is alone now as Dominik sends him to the floor. Rey flies from the apron to the floor with a seated senton on Roode, who is still down on the floor. Dominik flies from the ring to the floor to take out Ziggler now. On the other side of the ring, Ford runs and flies out to take down Otis and Gable. We go to commercial as Dawkins and The Mysterios look on from their apron.

Back from the break and Ziggler has Rey down in the ring. Rey counters and in comes Dawkins. Dawkins levels Ziggler with big clotheslines and a flying elbow. Alpha gets knocked off the apron. Dawkins launches Ziggler with a throw now. Gable runs in but also takes a big throw across the ring. Dawkins misses in the corner as Roode pulls Ziggler to safety. Dawkins levels Roode and he’s in now, distracting the referee and allowing Otis to drop Dawkins with a big right.

Fans boo Otis. Otis tags in and goes to work on Dawkins while he’s down. Otis drops Dawkins for another 2 count. Otis grounds Dawkins now and whips him hard into the turnbuckles to put him back down. Otis continues to dominate Dawkins. Roode tags in with a textbook suplex for 2. Roode grounds Dawkins now, tagging in Ziggler for the double team. Ziggler waits for Dawkins to get up to capitalize but he can’t hit the finisher, so he grounds Dawkins again.

Otis comes back in and takes Dawkins back down. Dawkins finally breaks free with a Jawbreaker. Fans chant “we want smoke!” as Dawkins tries to capitalize. They both collide and go down. Otis tags Gable in while Dawkins tags in Ford.

Ford runs wild to a big pop, hitting most of his opponents and clearing the apron. Ford unloads on Gable now, hitting the standing moonsault for a 2 count as Ziggler saves it. Rey and Ziggler go at it. Roode stops a 619 to Ziggler, pulls Rey out and launches him into the barrier. Dominik is also taken out on the floor. Ford and Gable go at it now. Ford with the big splash but he rolls through as Gable moves. Gable with a big German suplex to Ford as Otis tags in and goes to the second rope. Otis nails the big flying splash on Ford for the pin to win.

Winners: Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Otis and Chad Gable

– After the match, Alpha Academy stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. They head to the back with the champs.

– Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are talking in the back. Paul Heyman brings something in from Roman Reigns – an indemnification clause, a Hold Harmless agreement that strips Jey Uso from all liability in tonight’s Street Fight against Daniel Bryan. Heyman says this match tonight could shorten Bryan’s career and impact the WrestleMania Triple Threat. Pearce says he should’ve expected Heyman to… Deville interrupts and says Heyman made a really good point. Heyman agrees and walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to mostly boos. We see what happened last week with Shinsuke Nakamura, and then with Cesaro. Graves will interview Rollins next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Graves is in the ring with WrestleMania 37 opponents, Rollins and Cesaro. Rollins interrupts over Graves asking Cesaro the first question, but tells him to go ahead. Graves asks if this will be the breakthrough moment Cesaro has needed. He says it definitely will be the biggest match of his career. Cesaro says he can’t and will not fail, whatever it takes, because something is different in the air, he can feels it. He taunts Rollins for last week’s Cesaro Swing. Rollins feels like Graves and Cesaro are trying to shake him up but it won’t happen because he is untouchable at this time of year. He touts his WrestleMania record and compares himself to some of the historic WWE moments.

Graves asks Cesaro of he believes he has what it takes to beat Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Cesaro says he wouldn’t be here if he didn’t know he could beat Rollins at WrestleMania. Not only dos he know he can win, he knows he can embarrass Rollins at WrestleMania. Rollins goes on about being unshakeable. Cesaro says that may be true but he’s not un-swingable. Cesaro goes on mocking Rollins and Rollins is seething now. He dismisses Graves and goes on insulting Cesaro, saying he will embarrass Cesaro so bad at WrestleMania. Fans boo as Rollins goes on yelling.

Rollins says he isn’t even going to let Cesaro get to WrestleMania, he’s going to end the dream right now. Cesaro steps to him and dares him to swing. Rollins drops the mic but hesitates, then backs away out of the ring as the boos get louder. Cesaro stares Rollins down as he heads to the back with the music starting up.

– We see Carmella standing backstage. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Reginald, her former sommelier, walk past her. Jax asks Carmella, “Didn’t treat my very well, did you?” Carmella shrugs and they walk off. Back to commercial.

Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and Natalya is out with Tamina Snuka. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are also out – Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax, and Reginald.

Jax is on commentary now. Baszler and Natalya lock up to start, going at it. Natalya drops Baszler and goes for an early Sharpshooter but it’s blocked. They tangle some more on the mat and Natalya goes for a roll-up. Natalya gets the surprise roll-up out of nowhere for the squash win.

Winner: Natalya

– After the bell, we see Carmella watching backstage. Jax is shocked at ringside. She rushes the ring and the champs end up taking out Snuka and Natalya. The Riott Squad rushes the ring next, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. They double team Jax but Baszler fights them off. The Kirifuda Clutch is applied to Ruby. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke run down now. They fight off the champs one at a time. Lana and Naomi are out next. They clear the ring of Rose and Brooke, then unload on the champs. Lana with a big crossbody from the top to Shayna. Naomi takes Jax down. Rose and Brooke get dropped by Lana and Naomi again. Tamina runs back in and stops them both. Natalya runs in and they hit the Hart Attack. The champs and Reginald look on from the ramp as Natalya and Tamina stand tall over Lana and Naomi in the ring. Billie Kay approaches Carmella in the back now with her 8x10s but Carmella immediately dismisses her, then calls her back. Apparently Carmella wants to team with Kay.

– Sami Zayn is backstage for his Red Carpet Premiere for the conspiracy documentary trailer. YouTube star Logan Paul hops out of a limousine and Zayn is excited to see him. They walk down the red carpet together talking, heading into the building. Back to commercial.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn as his music hits. There’s a red carpet going down the ramp to the ring. Zayn is dressed up in a tuxedo. The ring is also set up with two director’s chairs and a red apron cover. The announcers hype Zayn vs. Kevin Owens on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Sami takes the mic and starts ranting about how his documentary will prove that there has been a vast conspiracy against him, to undercut his career. He says what we are about to see will shock us. It’s sweet and even sweeter because he’s joined by a very special guest. A man who took time from his busy schedule as a podcaster, a boxer, an actor, and a social media influencer, most importantly. Zayn goes on with the introduction and out comes YouTube star Logan Paul mostly to cheers.

Paul enters the ring and hugs Sami. Sami goes on about Paul being here lends credibility to his conspiracy claims. Paul says for sure. He goes on about being happy to be here, and thanks Sami for having him. Paul says based on what Sami has told him, this could be the biggest conspiracy of all time. Sami goes on and mentions how quickly they’re becoming friends. Sami then invites Paul to be his guest at WrestleMania 37. Paul says yes, it would be a pleasure. Sami is happy.

Sami mentions destroying Owens at WrestleMania but says that’s another night, and tonight he has other stuff to focus on. He calls for a drum roll and sends us to the trailer for his conspiracy documentary. It’s rated “T” for Truth. We come back and Sami is thrilled, calling the trailer a gem. He asks Logan for his thoughts. Paul says it’s a lot to take in and it’s compelling, but Owens approached him in the back and says he’s known Sami for 15 years, there is no conspiracy and he’s living in another reality, a little delusional. Sami asks what Paul is doing, he’s Sami’s guest of honor, not Owens’. Sami slows down and apologizes for being a little on edge but tonight needed to be perfect. He already knows what Owens thinks and he doesn’t care about that. He only cares what Paul thinks and he doesn’t want Owens poisoning Paul’s mind.

Paul speaks about the trailer, saying he can tell Sami put a lot of effort into the project, but Owens hits the ring and drops Sami out of nowhere with a big Stunner. Fans pop as Owens talks down at Sami about how bad he’s going to beat him at Wrestlemania to teach him a lesson. Owens exits the ring as his music hits, leaving a shocked Paul standing there while Sami is down.

– Edge walks in on Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville in the back. He says Pearce changing the Universal Title match at WrestleMania was a big mistake, but the Street Fight between Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso is actually a good idea. He’s letting them both know that he will be on commentary for the match.

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bianca Belair to the ring. Back to commercial.

Alyse Ashton is backstage with Kevin Owens now, asking about what just happened. He says he was trying to send a message to Sami Zayn with the Stunner. The same message goes to any and everyone out there, that he can attack any place or time… Sami suddenly attacks Owens and leaves him laying. Sami yells that he will see Owens at WrestleMania. Owens recovers and Sami storms off. We go back to the announcers and Cole leads us to this week’s Progressive Match Flo video with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Kayla is backstage with Belair now. She is confident about tonight’s match and then going on to WrestleMania to win the gold. We go back to the ring and Belair is making her entrance now. Carmella is already waiting. Belair poses on the apron during her entrance but Carmella attacks from behind.

Carmella unloads on Belair and beats her around, then to the floor. Carmella launches Belair into the steel ring steps as fans boo and the referee counts. Belair is down selling an injury while Carmella taunts him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway, starting during the break. Carmella controls in the corner but Belair turns it around with Carmella on her shoulders. Carmella ends up sending her to the corner and hits a quick Bronco Buster for a 2 count. Carmella wraps Belair’s hair around the bottom rope and stomps away now. Carmella talks some trash and charges but Belair explodes from the corner with a big clothesline for a pop.

Belair with a dropkick and a kip up. Belair unloads on Carmella now, yelling at her to never use her hair again. Belair with more offense. Carmella dodges the back elbow and levels Belair with a big kick for 2. They get up on their knees now and Carmella screams about being the best. Belair immediately scoops her and hits the KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks suddenly tries to attack but Belair counters and says not today, pointing up at the WrestleMania 37 sign. Banks smiles and heads to ringside to taunt Belair, raising the title in the air as Belair looks on from the ring.

– We see Roman Reigns talking to Jey Uso in the back. Back to commercial.

