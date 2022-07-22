– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Michael Cole welcomes us to a historic night of SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– New WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is waiting in the ring with a mic. Samantha Irvin introduces her. Stephanie takes the mic and welcomes everyone. She says earlier tonight, her father Vince McMahon, retired from WWE.

Fans boo Vince leaving. She says this is the company Vince created and founded, and he wanted to make sure in his retirement that he thanked all of the fans, the WWE Universe. A “thank you Vince!” chant starts up and Stephanie says she’s trying to get there. She says this goes for all the fans, everyone in the back, the crew members, the graphics department, even Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. She says this is the WWE Universe and they are eternally grateful for all of the fans, and so Vince had the chance to thank all of us, this is the moment we can all thank him. Stephanie then leads a “thank you Vince!” chant while we also see fan signs in support of Vince.

– The music hits and out come The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They come through the crowd and Cole says it’s time to do what WWE does best.

The Profits take to the mics and hype up the Boston crowd. They go on about how they will win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos next Saturday at WWE SummerSlam… because they are up, and they want the smoke. They celebrate until the music hits and out comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Theory comes out to boos, but says no one cares what The Profits are doing at SummerSlam because they all care what Theory is doing at SummerSlam. Theory says he will take back his title from WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, then cash in to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Theory says it doesn’t matter if it’s Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns because… the music interrupts and out come The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos threaten Theory if he keeps The Tribal Chief’s name in his mouth. Ford ends up laughing at Theory, but Theory says the only thing funny is how Ford and his wife, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, will be leaving SummerSlam with no gold.

The Profits say they’re not leaving Boston without giving these hands.. Ford and Dawkins attack but Theory side-steps as they attack The Usos. The two tag teams brawl now. Theory hesitates but attacks Dawkins, then Ford while Uso has him down. The music interrupts and out comes Madcap Moss. Moss hits the ring and unloads until he’s beaten down. Moss and Theory are in the corner now as The Profits fight back on The Usos. Theory is double superkicked out by The Profits. Dawkins runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Theory and The Usos down at ringside. Moss and The Profits stand tall together in the ring

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. McAfee celebrates at the announce table as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The bell rings and Kaiser unloads on Nakamura in the corner. Nakamura fights back but Kaiser turns him around and works him over from behind. Kaiser stomps away to keep Nakamura down as the referee keeps warning him.

Kaiser drops Nakamura and hits a sliding uppercut for a 2 count. Kaiser pounds on Nakamura while he’s down as Gunther looks on. More back and forth now. Nakamura levels Kaiser with a leaping kick. Nakamura with kicks in the corner now. Nakamura with a takedown and a big knee drop for a 1 count.

Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner while Gunther barks at Kaiser. Kaiser finally catches a kick and rocks Nakamura with a right hand, then launches him to the mat with a suplex. Kaiser with a running knee and more offense for a 2 count. Kaiser with a snap suplex for another 2 count. Fans rally for Nakamura and he kicks Kaiser in the back of the head, then places him on the top turnbuckle for a a running high knee.

Kaiser ends up dropping Nakamura on the apron and sending him to the floor while Gunther yells at both of them from ringside. Kaiser sends Nakamura into the steel ring steps now. Kaiser stands tall and faces Gunther while Gunther rants. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kaiser has Nakamura grounded in a headlock as Gunther barks some more. They tangle and Nakamura drops Kaiser with a kick to the back of the head. More back and forth now. Nakamura mounts offense and hits a sliding knee. Nakamura with the big sliding German suplex now but Kaiser kicks out at 2. Kaiser fights Nakamura off with a back elbow.

Nakamura comes back with a flying knee from the second rope. Kaiser rolls to the floor to regroup while Gunther yells at him. Nakamura rolls Kaiser back in but then has words with Gunther while fans boo. Nakamura tells Gunther to bring it for a pop. Nakamura returns to the ring but Kaiser rolls him for a close 2 count. They tangle and Nakamura drops Kaiser with a kick tot he head.

Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa but Gunther talks trash from the apron. Kaiser tries to capitalize but Nakamura rolls him for a 2 count. Kaiser kicks out, which sends Nakamura into a big right hand from Gunther while the champ is standing on the apron. The referee was tending to Kaiser and didn’t see it. Kaiser spikes Nakamura to the mat with a big DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

– After the match, Kaiser stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Gunther and Kaiser are on the stage now. Kaiser is happy but Gunther still is not impressed. He looks to order Kaiser to take another chop to the chest, but Kaiser stands tall instead, proud of the win, and Gunther gives him a pat on the back instead. Kaiser stands tall and takes the congratulatory pat on the back, but Gunther suddenly drops him with a big chop to the chest.

– We see Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan backstage getting ready for their face-off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened in the opening segment with The Street Profits, Madcap Moss, The Usos and Theory. The six-man main event is confirmed.

– We see how SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase to win the title from Ronda Rousey at WWE Money In the Bank two weeks ago. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Morgan now, and her SummerSlam challenger, Rousey.

Braxton asks Rousey how the SummerSlam match will be different from Money In the Bank. Rousey says Kayla is wearing a cute dress, then she thanks her for being there, and dismisses her. Rousey takes the mic and addresses Liv now. Rousey says she respects Liv, likes her and doesn’t blame her for taking advantage of an opportunity at Money In the Bank. Rousey says Liv is a breath of fresh air, but she promises to beat Liv at SummerSlam because she’s Ronda Rousey and Liv is Liv Morgan, then she expects Liv to shake her hand after the match.

Liv says she will beat Rousey at SummerSlam. Liv says she can stand here and look Rousey dead in her soul and say she will beat Rousey because she loves this, wants this, and needs this more than Rousey. Liv also says she will shake Rousey’s hand after her win at SummerSlam. Rousey says that’s why everyone loves Liv, because she has more passion than anyone in the locker room… except Rousey. Rousey walks off.

– Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are discussing the SmackDown Women’s Title match when Happy Baron Corbin suddenly rushes over with a running big boot to take McAfee down. Cole jumped out of the way just in time. Corbin beats McAfee down and mocks him, then walks away. McAfee gets up and chases Corbin to the back as fans cheer. The camera cuts backstage and we see McAfee duck a steel chair swing by Corbin. They start brawling while other people try and break them up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole shows us what happened between Pat McAfee and Happy Baron Corbin. McAfee runs back out and hits the ring with a mic now as fans cheer him on. McAfee says before he goes back to commentary and sits next to The G.O.A.T. Michael Cole, he has one thing to say to that Bum Ass Corbin. Fans chant “Bum Ass Corbin!” now. McAfee says at SummerSlam Corbin can’t sneak attack him or use diaper rash for an excuse because it will be one-on-one, man vs. big dumb bald baby, and when McAfee’s foot hits Corbin’s big “herpe-ass looking head” then McAfee is putting him down for good. McAfee says he will see Corbin in Nashville, bitch. McAfee drops the mic and heads back to the announce table.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video shows us how Jinder Mahal and Shanky attacked The Viking Raiders as they tried to attack The New Day last week, while The New Day dressed as The Vikings to mock them.

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are joining the announcers for commentary. Out first for this next match is Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The horns sound next as The Viking Raiders are out next, Erik and Ivar.

The bell rings and Erik starts off with Jinder, beating him down. Ivar tags in and they double team Jinder. Ivar with back elbows in the corner now. Jinder counters a slam by Ivar but Ivar nails a big seated senton from the corner. Ivar goes to ringside to grab Jinder but he has some words with The New Day.

Jinder takes advantage and unloads on Ivar but Ivar counters and launches him into the steel ring steps. Erik joins Ivar and Jinder gets thrown into The New Day. Shanky comes over to tend to Jinder while The Viking Raiders return to the ring. The referee counts Jinder out.

Winners by Count Out: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, the music hits as The Viking Raiders stand tall. The New Day enters the ring but Erik and Ivar head up the ramp. The New Day taunts The Vikings from the ropes.

– Adam Pearce is backstage on the phone when Sonya Deville walks in. She mocks him and says each show he is on turns into a disaster. She mentions how Lacey Evans is being given another match. Deville goes on about how she would be doing a better job if she were in charge, and how Pearce will probably be fired. Pearce yells at her and says enough. Pearce informs Deville that she must face Raquel Rodriguez tonight. Pearce walks off, leaving a disappointed Deville.

– We go back to the ring and out come The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Cole says this is a “Shillelagh’s & Shenanigans” segment. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus takes the mic, ranting about how tonight was supposed to be the night he defeated Drew McIntyre to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle. We see how there’s a table in the middle of the ring with a green cloth over it. Sheamus shows us how McIntyre tried to hit him with the sword two weeks back. Sheamus rants about Drew and his sword, and says the medieval weapon of war has no place in the ring. Sheamus says that’s why he’s done everything in his power to… the music interrupts and out comes Drew with Angela. Fans cheer as Drew stops on the stage and raises the sword in the air as the pyro goes off. Drew rushes the ring and stares down Sheamus, Butch and Holland.

Sheamus says Ridge will take Butch out of the ring if Drew puts the sword up. He does and they leave. Sheamus says he and Drew can now talk like civilized humans. Drew asks what happened to Sheamus and when he became such a bitch, and what happened to the Sheamus he’s known for years. Drew knocks Sheamus for punking out every week when they have a chance to headline WWE Clash at The Castle. Drew knocks Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and says the other option Brock Lesnar isn’t much better, so WWE needs a real champion. Drew hypes a potential match up and wants Sheamus to have some balls, show some passion, and fight him tonight. Sheamus says he won’t lie, what Drew said gave him goosebumps. He’s been there with Drew before but he knows he is better than Drew, so if this is what Drew and the fans want… then we’re going to get it. Just not tonight.

Fans boo and Drew isn’t happy. Sheamus is all smiles. Sheamus says he talked to WWE management and… a “you suck!” chant starts up. Sheamus calls the crowd all children and says WWE management have agreed on a match to take place next Friday between he and Drew. Fans boo. Sheamus says Drew’s sword will be banned from the match next week. He then announces that this will be a good old fashioned Irish Donnybrook Fight – no disqualifications, no count outs. Sheamus uncovers the table cloth and reveals several shillelaghs. Sheamus says this will be he first-ever shillelaghs match in WWE.

Sheamus asks Drew if he has the balls. Drew says if that’s what it takes, then he accepts. Sheamus calls Adam Pearce to come out and make it official. Pearce stops on the stage and says the match sounds incredible, so we will have an Irish Donnybrook next Friday. Sheamus raises one of the shillelaghs in the air but Drew chops it with his sword. Next Friday’s match will see Drew’s sword banned, but shillelaghs and other weapons will be allowed. Sheamus retreats and regroups with Butch and Holland at ringside while Drew poses in the corner with Angela.

– The Usos are backstage hyping tonight’s main event. Paul Heyman tells them to exploit what Theory brings to the table and use him instead of taking him out and making it 2-on-3, and then after they win, let’s go off the air tonight with Theory face-down on the mat, and please… let’s make sure that’s not a prediction, let’s make sure that’s a spoiler. Heyman fist bumps The Usos and they walk off.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out comes Raquel Rodriguez to a pop. Back to commercial.

