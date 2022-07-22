Max Dupri is reportedly not at the TD Garden for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

While Dupri is not at SmackDown, PWInsider adds that there are still plans for Maxxine Dupri to make her debut tonight. There is no word yet on who will play the role of Dupri’s storyline sister.

WWE previously announced that Max, Maxxine and their Maximum Male Models will reveal their 2022 Beachwear Collection on tonight’s SmackDown. That segment is still being advertised, with Max still listed to appear.

It remains to be seen why Max is not at SmackDown, but we will keep you updated.

