According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.06 million viewers overnight in the preliminaries, a decrease of 4.65% from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.50 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #1 along with Undercover Boss, Shark Tank, Magnum P.I., 20/20, and Dateline.

The full rating will be released next week and has usually indicated a 3-10% increase from the overnight number. We’ll keep you updated.