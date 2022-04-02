According to SpoilerTV, last night’s WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.229 million viewers overnight, a significant increase from last week’s overnight number. The blue brand still trailed behind 20/20, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Undercover Boss, Dateline, and Shark Tank in total viewership.

SmackDown also scored very well in the key demographics with a rating of 0.55, which was #1 for the evening. The show was the go-home edition for this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view.

Full ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.