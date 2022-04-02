IMPACT Multiverse Of Matches Results 4/1/22
Fairmont Hotel
Dallas, Texas
You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Trey Miguel defeated Jordynne Grace, Chris Bey, Rich Swann, Blake Christian and Vincent In An Ultimate X-Match For The IMPACT X-Division Title
– Nick Aldis & Mickie James defeated Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
– Mike Bailey defeated Alex Shelley
– The Influence defeated The Decay, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw In A Fatal Four Way To Retain Their IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles.
– Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Edwards
– Josh Alexander & JONAH defeated Moose & PCO
– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Fabby Apache To Retain Her AAA Reina De Reinas Championship. Post match, Taya Valkyrie made here IMPACT Wrestling Return And Challenged Purrazzo To A Match AT IMPACT Rebellion
– Chris Sabin defeated Jay White
– The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes
Checkout Episode 303 of The Hoots Podcast