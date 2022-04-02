IMPACT Multiverse Of Matches Results 4/1/22

Fairmont Hotel

Dallas, Texas

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

– Trey Miguel defeated Jordynne Grace, Chris Bey, Rich Swann, Blake Christian and Vincent In An Ultimate X-Match For The IMPACT X-Division Title

– Nick Aldis & Mickie James defeated Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

– Mike Bailey defeated Alex Shelley

– The Influence defeated The Decay, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw In A Fatal Four Way To Retain Their IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

– Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Edwards

– Josh Alexander & JONAH defeated Moose & PCO

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Fabby Apache To Retain Her AAA Reina De Reinas Championship. Post match, Taya Valkyrie made here IMPACT Wrestling Return And Challenged Purrazzo To A Match AT IMPACT Rebellion

– Chris Sabin defeated Jay White

– The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes

