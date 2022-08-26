Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Ricochet vs. Happy Baron Corbin

* Drew McIntyre promo with likely involvement from Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Sami Zayn

* Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Xia Li and Shotzi vs. Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Natalya and Sonya Deville are scheduled to advance

* Sheamus promo with involvement from Butch, Ridge Holland, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

* Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Second Chance winners, scheduled to be Natalya and Sonya Deville

* The New Day promo with Xavier Woods’ return and involvement from The Viking Raiders

* Segment with Hit Row and Maximum Male Models

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Bayley are also scheduled for the show tonight

* Xavier Woods returns as The New Day brings the Power of Positivity back to SmackDown

* Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Natalya and Sonya Deville, Xia Li and Shotzi, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Winners will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night to determine who faces Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on next week’s RAW

* Clash at The Castle build continues with Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

