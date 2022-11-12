Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party at this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day

* World Cup: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar

* Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

* Rey Mysterio interview

* World Cup: Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal

* B-Fab vs. Zelina Vega. Hit Row is to be ringside with B-Fab. The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan are planned to return tonight in this spot

* The Bloodline Anointment Ceremony is scheduled to main event the show

* A segment with Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is scheduled to air at some point

* Sheamus was scheduled to sell storyline injuries at some point

* Bray Wyatt isn’t listed in the rundown, but his Uncle Howdy character was supposed to be brought to the show tonight

* Fallout from Crown Jewel

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is advertised to appear but not officially announced as of now

