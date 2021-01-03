WWE star T-Bar from RETRIBUTION (fka Dijakovic) took to Twitter earlier today and called out wrestling personalities who are pushing conspiracy theories regarding the death of AEW’s Brodie Lee, who passed away tragically last Saturday due to a non-COVID related lung issue.

T-Bar writes, “If you are a wrestling personality and you decide you have a hot take that disrespects the Huber family, do me a favor. Take your conspiracy theory, and go F yourself with it.”

T-Bar and Lee previously worked each other at the Worlds Collide event in 2019. See his tweet below.