WWE Superstar Drew Gulak is opening up his own pro wrestling school in Philadelphia, PA.

It was announced this week that the new Catchpoint Philadelphia training facility is set to open this August in the City of Brotherly Love. Gulak will serve as a resident coach, along with AEW’s Wheeler Yuta and ROH veteran Tracy Williams. There will also be special guest coaches.

Classes will run Monday – Thursday in August, and they are open to wrestlers of all skill levels. Classes will be offered in small group settings and cater to all experience levels from beginners to seasoned veterans. Instructors will include resident coaches like “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, Wheeler Yuta, and Drew Gulak, along with many special guest coaches.

“Safety, inclusivity, and professionalism will be at the forefront of Catchpoint, to ensure a supportive and fun environment so attendees can remain focused on what’s most important – stepping up their wrestling game,” Gulak’s press release stated.

Wrestlers can sign-up for more information via thecatchpoint.com. Below is the full press release issued to us:

NEW PRO WRESTLING SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA IS SET TO OPEN IN AUGUST Philadelphia, PA – Hello, Pro Wrestler. Your new fight is beginning! The newest professional wrestling training facility, Catchpoint, is set to officially open its doors in August 2023 in Philadelphia. Catchpoint Philadelphia, founded by WWE Superstar Drew Gulak, is accepting professional wrestlers of all skill levels to attend classes M – Th starting in August. Classes will be offered in small group settings and cater to all pro wrestling experience levels from beginners to seasoned veterans. Instructors will include resident coaches like “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, Wheeler Yuta, and Drew Gulak, along with many special guest coaches. With each coach offering their unique experience, style, and practice, Catchpoint Philadelphia will customize training to meet wrestlers where they are in their professional wrestling journey. Safety, inclusivity, and professionalism will be at the forefront of Catchpoint, to ensure a supportive and fun environment so attendees can remain focused on what’s most important – stepping up their wrestling game. With more than 40+ years of experience collectively amongst the coaching roster, Drew Gulak looks forward to growing the sport from the heart of his hometown. A multi-time champion and long-tenured trainer from Philadelphia, Gulak will bring his years of experience to the professional wrestling training scene by introducing new programs to those interested in getting involved and growing in the wrestling business. Professional wrestlers can sign up now at thecatchpoint.com to receive additional information on upcoming class schedules.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.