WWE Superstars have returned to Cameo for a limited time only to celebrate Money In the Bank Weekend.

After nixing third party content for Superstars on sites like Cameo and Twitch late last year, WWE now allows various wrestlers make extra income through Cameo during pay-per-view weekends. The Money In the Bank Cameo requests will run until Monday, July 19.

The following WWE Superstars will be completing the first 10 approved requests they receive:

* Alexa Bliss – $800

* Asuka – $400

* Baron Corbin – $400

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair – $600

* Carmella – $350

* Drew McIntyre – $600

* Kevin Owens – $400

* Kofi Kingston – $500

* Naomi – $350

* RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley – $600

* Ricochet – $350

* Riddle – $400

* Seth Rollins – $550

Corbin is using his Cameo account to push his current WWE SmackDown storyline, where he’s lost everything, including his car and investments, after losing his crown to King Shinsuke Nakamura. Corbin says he doesn’t want to do these Cameo requests, but he needs the money. You can see his new promos below:

I've lost everything and can’t even afford a razor to shave off this stupid mustache. Help me out and grab one of only ten @bookcameo before #MITB!! https://t.co/yIxM0txxB3#ad pic.twitter.com/zMjH0iI01W — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 13, 2021

I said I would never do cameo but desperate times call for desperate measures!!! pic.twitter.com/6g2NvHHm5u — THE KING IS DEAD (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 13, 2021

