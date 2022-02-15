It looks like tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW will feature a Handicap Match.

As seen below, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin tried to recruit Omos while backstage at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis ahead of tonight’s RAW. Alexander asked Omos how he’d like to join The Hurt Business, while Benjamin went on about how they’d be unstoppable together, after they got Omos a new suit and Rolex.

Benjamin said it would be “friggin’ awesome” if they joined forces, but Omos was not interested.

“I have a counter-offer. How about tonight, I’ll obliterate you,” Omos said to Benjamin.

“No, both of you. Pleasure doing business,” Omos said as he walked off while Alexander fumbled his words.

Besides the Men’s Royal Rumble Match late last month, Omos’ last WWE TV match was his win over Reggie on the January 17 RAW. He squashed enhancement talent Nick Sanders on January 10, and defeated former tag team partner AJ Styles the week before that.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the backstage segment with Omos, Benjamin and Alexander, along with the current RAW line-up:

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against AJ Styles

* Riddle hosts a RK-Broga Party (toga party) to celebrate Academic Challenge win over RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy

* Brock Lesnar has a final message for his Elimination Chamber opponents, including WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* WWE Hall of Famer Lita stops by RAW on her way to Elimination Chamber to face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

