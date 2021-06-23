A lawsuit has been filed against WWE by Jackson Parsons, who alleges he was severely injured in a traffic accident involving a WWE-owned vehicle, driven by Thomas Gaitan III, who works as a props expert for WWE. Gaitan’s LinkedIn profile says he has worked for WWE since January 2006 as a Props Scenic.

Parson’s lawsuit was filed on June 12 in Circuit Court for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, Florida, according to PWInsider. Parson alleges that he was riding a bicycle on July 22, 2019 in Tampa, when he was involved in an accident with a van rented by WWE, driven by Gaitan, “who was on the job at the time.”

Due to the incident, Parsons claims he “suffered physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish.” In his filing, he claimed he will be dealing with permanent issues due to the accident, citing he “suffered physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy a normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish,” and further asserts that his injuries and suffering are permanent, that he has incurred past medical expenses and will incur future medical expenses on account of the motor vehicle accident, and that he has also suffered “a loss of earnings and earning capacity, both in the past and in the future.”

Parsons stated that he lost the quality of life that he moved to Florida to seek, and said past medical expenses are already in the amount of $171,430.38. His lawsuit cites a loss of past and future earnings, estimated at $75,036.00 – $100,048.00, and his projected future medical expenses are in the amount of $314,850.00.

Parsons is seeking $76,500.00 for pain and suffering, mental anguish and inconvenience, plus $401,500.00 for future pain and suffering.

The court filing also notes that Parsons demanded a settlement in December 2020, in writing, for the amount of $1,064,328.38, and that they are well above the threshold of $75,000 required by the courts for this type of civil action.

WWE has not responded to the lawsuit as of this week.

