Thanks to Tim Handley for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire:
* Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair defeated Bayley and IYO SKY
* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained in a Fatal 4 Way over Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest. GUNTHER pinned Nakamura, match of the night
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya by submission
* The Usos defeated Ridge Holland and Butch
* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Manchester Street Fight. Cody had the brace on his arm
* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Sheamus by grabbing the ropes for leverage. Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick post-match
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over The Viking Raiders
* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over The Miz
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.