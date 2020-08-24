WWE ThunderDome Set for RAW Video, Mark Henry to Appear for RAW Segment

As seen above, WWE has released a sneak peek at the WWE ThunderDome set for tonight’s live RAW episode from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

It was also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will be on tonight’s show. Henry will officiate an Arm Wrestling contest between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Keith Lee officially debuts on RAW

* Aleister Black appears on The Kevin Owens Show

* Mark Henry officiates Arm Wrestling contest between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews

Stay tuned for RAW updates and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

