The WWE Title match is now official for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Kofi Kingston to become the new #1 contender. McIntyre will now go on to Hell In a Cell to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with the title on the line.

Adam Pearce previously announced a stipulation for tonight’s match, which would have saw MVP and Lashley suspended for 90 days without pay if they interfered. The finish featured Kofi leaping from the top while Drew met him in mid-air with a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

WWE has not announced any matches to take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

The 2021 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Below is the current card, along with related photos and videos from tonight’s main event:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

"#KofiMania was one of my favorite moments in @WWE history. Literally brought me to tears. @DMcIntyreWWE took the long road to the #WWEChampionship. We respect these men and their stories, we just can't respect them as competition." – @The305MVP #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/oIo7YwqugC — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021

"I find it funny that they're gonna focus their attention on somebody that doesn't even compete here instead of the realization that none of them will ever take this from me!"#WWEChampion @fightbobby has spoken.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IhnJegCPz1 — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021

