WWE to Hold The Bumpy Awards, Stephanie McMahon Announced for The Bump

WWE has announced that The Bumpy Awards will air on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am ET as a special edition of The Bump.

A Bumpy Awards nomination ceremony will air on WWE Digital platforms at 12 noon ET today. The categories will be revealed then.

On a related note, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will appear on The Bump next Wednesday to discuss 5 years of the women’s revolution in WWE.

You can see today’s edition of The Bump above.

Celebrating 5 years of the Women’s Evolution – don’t miss it! https://t.co/UasAioXHNG — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 8, 2020

The #BumpyAwards nomination ceremony streams your way TODAY at 12pm ET!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/XmWtW0hKk4 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 8, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.