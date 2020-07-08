WWE to Hold The Bumpy Awards, Stephanie McMahon Announced for The Bump

WWE has announced that The Bumpy Awards will air on Wednesday, July 29 at 10am ET as a special edition of The Bump.
A Bumpy Awards nomination ceremony will air on WWE Digital platforms at 12 noon ET today. The categories will be revealed then.
On a related note, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will appear on The Bump next Wednesday to discuss 5 years of the women’s revolution in WWE.
You can see today’s edition of The Bump above.
Celebrating 5 years of the Women’s Evolution – don’t miss it! https://t.co/UasAioXHNG
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 8, 2020
👀 👀 👀 👀
The #BumpyAwards are coming!!! pic.twitter.com/XucroKNeJh
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 8, 2020
The #BumpyAwards nomination ceremony streams your way TODAY at 12pm ET!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/XmWtW0hKk4
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 8, 2020
