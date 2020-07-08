Multiple Debuts Confirmed for Impact Slammiversary, TNA World Heavyweight Title Match Set, More

Tommy Dreamer vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose is now official for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Impact has also announced that the mystery competitor for the Fatal 4 Way main event at Slammiversary “will not be alone” when he debuts. There’s no word yet on who the former World Champion is, but you can see the teaser video below.
It was also announced on Impact that Madison Rayne will return to the ring for a Knockouts Gauntlet match at Slammiversary.
Slammiversary will take place on July 18 from Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the current card, along with the latest debut teaser mentioned above:
Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant Impact World Title
Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent
TNA World Heavyweight Title Match
Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose (c)
Impact Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Tag Team Titles Match
Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan vs. The North (c)
Impact X Division Title Match
Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack (c)
Gauntlet Match to Determine the New #1 Contender to the Knockouts Title
Madison Rayne vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Havok vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Nevaeh vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz
A former World Champion will return at #Slammiversary on July 18th…but he will not be alone.
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/ZgqlKhAVHE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 8, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury