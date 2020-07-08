Multiple Debuts Confirmed for Impact Slammiversary, TNA World Heavyweight Title Match Set, More

Tommy Dreamer vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose is now official for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Impact has also announced that the mystery competitor for the Fatal 4 Way main event at Slammiversary “will not be alone” when he debuts. There’s no word yet on who the former World Champion is, but you can see the teaser video below.

It was also announced on Impact that Madison Rayne will return to the ring for a Knockouts Gauntlet match at Slammiversary.

Slammiversary will take place on July 18 from Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the current card, along with the latest debut teaser mentioned above:

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant Impact World Title

Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent

TNA World Heavyweight Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Tag Team Titles Match

Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan vs. The North (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack (c)

Gauntlet Match to Determine the New #1 Contender to the Knockouts Title

Madison Rayne vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Havok vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Nevaeh vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

A former World Champion will return at #Slammiversary on July 18th…but he will not be alone.

