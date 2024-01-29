WWE has announced on social media that the first-hour of this evening’s edition of Raw will be commercial free.

The news was broken by the red-brand’s general manager Adam Pearce, who added that Cody Rhodes and Bayley would be appearing on the show. Both superstars won their Royal Rumble matches on Saturday and will now be headed to WrestleMania 40.

-WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. DIY

-Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

-Royal Rumble winners Bayley and Cody Rhodes to appear

-CM Punk to address his injury