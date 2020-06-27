WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?

WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream is reportedly on his way out of the company, according to multiple sources.

Dream’s WWE future has been up in the air since he was accused of illegal social media conduct back in April, which he denied.

The Mat Men podcast noted on Twitter that two different sources have told them that Dream’s days in WWE are numbered. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful responded to that tweet and said he’s heard the same thing. Sapp also said he’s heard some “not so wonderful news” about Dream that doesn’t have to do with any of the allegations against him.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also mentioned Dream’s future with the company in their latest issue released this week. It was noted that another allegation has been made against Dream.

Dream was not used or mentioned on this week’s NXT TV episode. Last week’s show featured Dream dismissing the idea of forming a tag team with Dexter Lumis, who wanted the team to happen. Lumis was used this week and he made no reference to the possible team with Dream.

Stay tuned for updates on Dream’s WWE future.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.