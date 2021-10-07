WWE will report their 2021 Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 4 after 4pm ET.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will then host a conference call with investors at 5pm ET to go over the results.

As always, we will have full coverage of the earnings report, and live coverage of the investors call with any news and announcements. Below is WWE’s announcement issued to us today:

WWE® To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results 10/07/2021 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3759105). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on November 4, 2021 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.