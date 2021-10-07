Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with FinJuice and Chris Sabin vs. The Bullet Club’s Hikuleo, El Phantasmo and Chris Bey in six-man action.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez will also make her Impact debut tonight, teaming with Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz to face Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren and Lady Frost. We noted before that she will face Brandi Lauren in a first round match in the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament that airs on Impact Plus this Saturday night. You can click here for the full bracket.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s Impact episode, which hits the air at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Hikuleo, El Phantasmo) vs. Chris Sabin, Juice Robinson and David Finlay in the opener

* Heath will address the Impact Zone

* Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren and Lady Frost vs. Mercedes Martinez, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz

* Steve Maclin vs. Black Taurus vs. Petey Williams in a qualifying match for the vacant X Division Title Triple Threat at Bound For Glory

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

