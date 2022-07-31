WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the best moments of referees getting wrecked in company history. Check out the full list below.

AEW star Shawn Spears took to Twitter to heap praise on The Miz following the A-lister’s performance at SummerSlam. Spears writes, “Name someone who’s really really good at their job? I’ll go first: The Miz.”