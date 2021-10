WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the scariest female superstars in the history of the company. The list includes Kharma, Ariel, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, and many more.

WWE has also released a short film from the legendary Boogeyman, who wishes the WWE Universe a Happy Halloween before shouting out his signature “I’m gonna get ya” catchphrase. Check it out below.

https://youtube.com/shorts/c-Mj6Jj40pw?feature=share