WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s edition of SmackDown on FOX, which included Sami Zayn defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental champion.

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter shortly after her in-ring return at today’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to thank the fans for giving her a warm welcome. She writes, “Thank you for the warm welcome back! You all are amazing.”