WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was the go-home edition for tomorrow’s Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Check it out below.

Tonight is NXT’s In Your House Takeover special, which takes place from the WWE Performance Center and features Bron Breakker defending the NXT title against Joe Gacy. The kickoff for the show is now available on Youtube. You can check it out below.