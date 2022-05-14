WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown, which included RK-Bro confronting the Bloodline and Ronda Rousey taking on Raquel Rodriguez. Check it out below.

Sasha Banks took to Twitter and hyped tonight’s WWE House show in Florence South Carolina. You can see the Boss sharing a photo of herself, and fellow women’s tag champion Naomi, is the post below.