WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which featured the return of the New Day’s Xavier Woods. Check out the full list below.

Former multi-time WWE women’s champion Sasha Banks is looking jacked ahead of her rumored return to the industry. A photo of The Boss has been circulating online and it shows her flexing her abs. She has been absent from programming since walking out with Naomi a few months ago. (Thanks to WrestlingNews.Co for sharing.)