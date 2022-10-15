WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which featured Rey Mysterio joining the roster and Bray Wyatt’s first television appearance. Check out the full list below.

Sheamus took to Twitter and called out The Bloodline’s newest member, Solo Sikoa. The two clashed during last night’s Fatal-Four Way matchup, but now the Celtic Warrior wants a one-on-one showdown with the former NXT North American champion. He writes, “The end of the Bloodline starts with Solo. Ireland V Islanders.”