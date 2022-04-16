WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown. The list includes Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley, and more. Check it out below.

The Rock responded to the WWE on FOX Twitter account, who asked fans what superstar they thought of when they saw the original SmackDown logo. The Great One writes, “Easy answer. C’mon @WWE. The superstar who this show was named after. The superstar responsible for “Smackdown” officially becoming a word in the @MerriamWebster dictionary. And that superstar is…Harvey Whippleman aka Downtown Bruno!”