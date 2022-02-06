WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most unexpected F-5’s in the career of top WWE superstar and this year’s Royal Rumble winner, Brock Lesnar. Check it out below.

Yesterday former WWE stars Mia Yim and Keith Lee had their wedding ceremony after getting engaged last February. Yim took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. She writes, “HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you

@RealKeithLee.”