WWE and NXT ratings are strong heading into WrestleMania XL Week.

And WWE wants the world to know it.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the company issued a press release to kick off WrestleMania XL Week, touting the ratings and viewership for WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE Friday Night SmackDown and WWE NXT.

Check out the complete announcement below.

WWE® SMACKDOWN, RAW & NXT SCORE VIEWERSHIP GAINS IN KEY 18-49 ADVERTISING DEMO AHEAD OF WRESTLEMANIA XL

STAMFORD, Conn., April 1, 2024 – WWE’s flagship weekly programming, SmackDown, Raw and NXT, continues to deliver viewership gains among the key P18-49 advertising demo ahead of WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Friday Night SmackDown on FOX

In Q1 2024, SmackDown is averaging 892K total viewers among P18-49, up 15 percent versus the year prior.

SmackDown has ranked No. 1 among P18-49 audiences across all total day Friday broadcasts for 11 of the first 12 weeks of the quarter.

Feb. 16 episode of SmackDown scored 985K viewers among P18-49, making it the most-viewed broadcast program in primetime for the entire week of Feb. 12.

Monday Night Raw on USA Network

In Q1 2024, Raw averaged 733K total viewers among P18-49, up six percent versus the year prior.

Raw ranked No. 1 among P18-49 audiences on Monday cable for nine of the 13 weeks of the quarter.

The unexpected return of Pat McAfee to the commentator table during the Jan. 29 episode delivered 811K total viewers among P18-49 – up 13 percent versus the week prior – and easily ranked No. 1 on cable.

NXT on USA Network

In Q1 2024, NXT was up 31 percent among P18-49 versus the year prior.

“These ratings are a testament to our creative team, production crew and all of the WWE Superstars that work together week in and week out to produce these impressive results,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

All three shows are headed to new platforms in the U.S. over the next year. In October 2024, SmackDown will move to USA Network and NXT will make its broadcast debut on CW. In January 2025, Raw will make its groundbreaking debut on Netflix.

WrestleMania XL is available to stream in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.

