Giulia has officially wrapped up business with STARDOM.

The highly-touted women’s wrestling star has finished out her contractual commitments to the Japanese-based promotion, and has already made her first post-STARDOM appearance.

In her first move since parting ways with the aforementioned promotion, which she has worked for since 2019, Giulia turned up at the Pro Wrestling NOAH Monday Magic show, where she announced she will be competing for the promotion on May 4.

After the appearance, Giulia released a statement about the new chapter in her pro wrestling career.

“I’m Giulia, unemployed from today, I quit STARDOM yesterday,” she stated. “I came here because I was called.”

She continued, “The fact that I’m here means that the wrestling world will become more and more interesting, so please look forward to the future Giulia. Arrivederci, see you soon!”

As noted, in early February, it was reported that Giulia would postpone her expected WWE debut in order to fulfill her commitment to help Rossy Ogawa get his new promotion off the ground, noting she has “unfinished business in Japan.”