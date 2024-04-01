The latest WWE docuseries has arrived!

On Monday, April 1, 2024, WWE kicked off the start of WrestleMania XL Week with the premiere of the debut episode of the new docuseries, “WWE: Next Gen.”

Produced by WWE legend John Cena, featured below is the official synopsis for the new eight-episode, all-access docuseries:

“WWE Next Gen: follows a group of young men and women competing to earn one of the most sought-after titles in all of entertainment: WWE Superstar.



“The series invites viewers to experience the grueling training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of talented young men and women making their professional wrestling dreams a reality. Thousands of pro wrestling hopefuls will be narrowed down to an elite group of candidates going for the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Cena took to X on Monday to comment on the premiere of the debut episode of the new WWE docuseries on the Roku Channel.

“With WrestleMania this week as the ‘finish line’ for WWE Superstars, get an in-depth look at how each of those journeys can begin for a new group of hopeful athletes,” he wrote. “Stream WWE: Next Gen on The Roku Channel TODAY!”

The complete first episode of “WWE Next Gen” is now available on The Roku Channel.

Every year more than 10,000 hopefuls apply to @WWE. Less than 1% will be offered a tryout. Meet the athletes vying for the chance to become the next generation of Superstars in #WWENextGen, now streaming free on @therokuchannel: https://t.co/yvdc2dFTcM pic.twitter.com/elAewkVYzH — Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) April 1, 2024