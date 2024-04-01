– The WrestleMania XL Week appearances are all over the place from Monday through Sunday this week. WWE announced two new appearances this morning, as Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy will be appearing this Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 9am-11am ET. for Cricket Wireless.

– WWE released the latest episode of “WWE Playback” on their official YouTube channel on Monday morning to kick off WrestleMania XL Week. The 20 minute video features CM Punk and Randy Orton sitting down together to react to their match from WrestleMania XXVII. “CM Punk and Randy Orton are in the same room for the first time in more than a decade to relive their 2011 WrestleMania rivalry, their heated moment backstage, and Orton’s message to Punk before his shocking WWE return.”

– Also new to start off the week is a 16 minute video from the official Complex YouTube channel, which features WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appearing in their “Sneaker Shopping” digital series. The official description for the “Triple H Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex” video reads: “WWE Legend Triple H goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Laced Dreams in Stamford, Connecticut, and talks about sneakers during the Attitude Era, Travis Scott’s impact on Jordan Brand, and the time he roasted John Cena’s Reebok Pumps.”